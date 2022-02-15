One bullet in his pocket got Mississippi man 11-year federal prison sentence after earlier felony conviction

A Mississippi man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition while on federal supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The sentence handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett also included a fine of $10,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

According to court documents, Jakobe McCray Woullard, of Hattiesburg, also known as BadAzz, 21, possessed a single round of ammunition in his pocket on June 13, 2021, following an earlier federal felony conviction. Woullard had previously been convicted of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and was on federal supervised release at the time he committed the new offense. A review of Woullard’s social media accounts showed he was also in possession of multiple firearms in the three-month period since his release from imprisonment following his original federal conviction. Woullard was also involved in an attack on another inmate while pending sentencing in the immediate case.

Woullard was sentenced to 115 months of confinement on his new offense and 24 months for violating his federal supervised release. The two terms of imprisonment are set to run consecutive to one another for a total of 139 months of confinement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.