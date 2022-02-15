Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports; weekly average now nears pre-omicron levels

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to decline Tuesday with the latest data released from state health officials.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,253 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 782,689.

MSDH reported 45 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,697.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 1,739.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,645 with Tuesday’s update.

