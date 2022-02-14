Man, woman found dead in rural Mississippi house. Two weeks later officials have no suspects.

Published 7:21 am Monday, February 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials say they have no suspects in the case of a man, woman and dog found dead inside their rural Mississippi house on Feb. 1.

WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the deaths on Midway Road in Raymond.

Deputies discovered the bodies of Suzanne White, 57, and Merril Schutt, 54, during a welfare check. The couple had been deceased for 7 to 10 days and because of the condition of the remains, their bodies had to sent away for autopsies to help determine to cause of deaths.

Preliminary results indicate that White died from a single gunshot wound to the back. The cause of Schutt’s death remains under investigation pending toxicology results. Schutt has no apparent injuries, deputies say.

At the time of the investigation, officials said a weapon was discovered in the house, but that they did not think the weapon was used.

Deputies reportedly had found evidence of a forced entry into the residence.

 

