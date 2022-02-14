Mississippi police: One woman killed, three others injured in Sunday evening wreck

One woman has died and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pearl.

Officials from the Pearl Police Department report that the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 468 near J.L. Jones Drive at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

A Jeep reportedly struck a Toyota Tacoma truck. One person was in the Jeep, and three people were in the truck.

A female passenger in the truck died at the scene. The other two people in the truck and the driver of the Jeep were also injured and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.