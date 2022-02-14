Forget the color red, Valentine’s Day was all green for $200,000 Mississippi Lottery winner

Who doesn’t like Valentine’s Day surprises — chocolate, flowers or how about $200,000?

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player received a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise when a $10 scratch-off ticket revealed a $200,000 gift of green.

A Newton County player won the prize on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game, one of her favorites to play. With her regular lottery store closing for the evening on Saturday, the player decided to try her luck at a different MS Lottery retailer. She visited Newton Junction located at 221 Eastside Drive in Newton, where she purchased several grocery items and an assortment of scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.

A second player won $30,000 from the Friday, Feb. 11, Mega Millions drawing, purchased from MK Mart at 25 Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 16, 23, 24 and 30 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 3. For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.