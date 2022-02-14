Escaped killer got ambulance ride to hospital after he lied about being in a motorcycle accident

An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison received an ambulance ride to a hospital after telling someone he was bleeding because he had been in a motorcycle accident, a state Department of Corrections spokesman said Monday.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, is accused of escaping from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday — his second prison escape in the state in less than four years. Law enforcement officers set up roadblocks to search for him, checking cars near the prison.

Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt said officials believe Wilson may have cut his hands on razor wire Sunday.

Honeycutt told WAPT-TV that Wilson was spotted several miles from the prison, on U.S. Highway 49 in Richland, by someone who saw he was bleeding. Wilson told the person he had been in a motorcycle wreck and was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Honeycutt said.

Wilson left the hospital but was still bleeding, so he was taken back there, treated again and managed to walk out of the hospital, Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said U.S. marshals were taking part Monday in a multistate search for Wilson, who is also known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.” Wilson is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014, WLOX-TV reported.

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was captured two days later in Ocean Springs, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) away.