Coronavirus cases plummet across Mississippi in last week, nearly 100 more deaths reported

Published 5:43 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases plummeted Monday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 4,719 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 776,717.

MSDH reported 94 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 11,652.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases plummeted Monday to 1,855.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,859 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7038 139 92 20
Alcorn 9751 139 131 20
Amite 3174 65 58 10
Attala 5148 105 194 36
Benton 2238 46 47 10
Bolivar 9088 166 251 33
Calhoun 4531 59 44 7
Carroll 2527 49 53 12
Chickasaw 5471 89 63 15
Choctaw 2083 30 13 0
Claiborne 2122 46 45 9
Clarke 4134 103 131 32
Clay 4913 91 42 5
Coahoma 6383 119 138 14
Copiah 7028 106 109 15
Covington 6983 103 185 39
De Soto 49208 518 131 27
Forrest 21680 292 366 62
Franklin 1898 35 47 5
George 7053 81 82 9
Greene 3147 53 81 6
Grenada 5444 123 155 32
Hancock 12019 146 146 23
Harrison 52519 629 720 85
Hinds 51499 733 862 140
Holmes 4385 104 121 21
Humphreys 1999 42 36 9
Issaquena 257 9 0 0
Itawamba 7267 136 134 24
Jackson 36381 426 407 44
Jasper 4731 70 46 2
Jefferson 1465 36 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2820 49 16 1
Jones 20913 277 336 46
Kemper 2137 45 50 10
Lafayette 14904 173 202 57
Lamar 17095 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18405 347 500 108
Lawrence 3523 50 28 2
Leake 6288 107 103 17
Lee 26158 281 225 43
Leflore 7266 164 268 58
Lincoln 8155 153 213 44
Lowndes 17315 221 306 69
Madison 23630 311 416 72
Marion 6874 129 173 25
Marshall 9787 165 69 17
Monroe 10805 204 192 55
Montgomery 2904 69 90 14
Neshoba 10251 226 232 61
Newton 5870 92 89 16
Noxubee 2697 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10944 155 272 40
Panola 10293 157 103 15
Pearl River 14831 260 264 42
Perry 3006 63 41 9
Pike 9304 173 178 44
Pontotoc 10081 129 89 13
Prentiss 8032 98 102 15
Quitman 1554 31 0 0
Rankin 35882 453 510 69
Scott 6443 110 120 19
Sharkey 936 23 45 8
Simpson 6852 139 179 20
Smith 4037 66 80 8
Stone 5310 70 110 14
Sunflower 5701 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3156 59 50 7
Tate 7188 136 80 19
Tippah 7138 103 120 14
Tishomingo 6027 117 104 28
Tunica 2484 43 20 4
Union 9346 111 133 23
Walthall 3538 77 69 14
Warren 10100 191 177 38
Washington 10048 187 225 42
Wayne 5885 83 86 13
Webster 3140 60 66 14
Wilkinson 1774 44 25 6
Winston 5090 100 136 39
Yalobusha 4010 51 84 22
Yazoo 7945 99 152 20
Total 781,436 11,652 12,346 2,146

