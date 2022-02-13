Silver Alert for 75-year-old Mississippi woman believed to be in Jeep traveling in unknown direction

Published 8:05 am Sunday, February 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Stella Doyle of Southaven in Desoto County.

She is described as a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, February 12, 2022, at about 11:00 pm in the 700 block of Accomack Cove in Desoto County, wearing a blue t-shirt with pajama bottoms.

Stella Doyle is believed to be in a 2014 silver Jeep Patriot bearing MS tag DAT9763 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Stella Doyle suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Stella Doyle, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

 

More News

Crime scene

One man dead, another person injured at shooting at Mississippi bar Sunday night

What a view, what a gift: Family offers land overlooking Mississippi River to replace park closed due to landslides

Unsolved civil rights bombing in Mississippi will be highlighted in PBS documentary Tuesday

Man, woman found dead in rural Mississippi house. Two weeks later officials have no suspects.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article