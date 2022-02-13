Mississippi man arrested after fishermen find man bound, severely beaten and left to die under bridge

A Mississippi man has been arrested after two fishermen found a man bound, severely beaten and dumped under a bridge in Jones County.

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that James Tingle, 32, of Ovett will be charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after the man, identified as James “Scooter” Riser, 53, was discovered on Jan. 30 under the Union Falls bridge near Ovett in East Mississippi.

According to reports, Riser was bound, beaten and left to die under the bridge. After he was discovered by two area fishermen, Riser was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Other arrests in the case are expected.