Man rams Mississippi police squad car, pushes another unit in ditch during chase— all while reportedly carrying baby unrestrained in vehicle

One man is under arrest after he led officers on a chase, rammed a police squad car and forced another police unit in a ditch all while apparently carrying a one-year-old child unrestrained in his vehicle.

Officers with the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect who was fleeing a traffic stop Friday night.

Jesse Stewart Jr., 55, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, felony fleeing, child endangerment and multiple traffic violations.

According to officers, Stewart was allegedly involved in a road rage situation with other vehicles, driving recklessly and disregarding traffic devices. When officers initiated a traffic stop, Stewart fled the scene and led officers on a pursuit.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Stewart, driving a dark Ford F-15o, rammed a patrol car and pushed another unit into a ditch.

Police apprehended Stewart outside of Greenlawn Memorial Park on Morgantown Road. Upon a search of Stewart’s vehicle, Daughtry said they found a one-year-old baby girl inside.

“She had no child restraints on, so we took her to the hospital,” Daughtry said. “She is doing fine and talking to us.”

An officer was injured when her vehicle was hit. She is at the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Daughtry said.