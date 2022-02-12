Few states beat Mississippi as chicken wings champions. Here are the ranking of states that eat the most wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, few states outdo Mississippi when it comes to the ever-popular football party standard — the chicken wing.

The Magnolia State may sit at the bottom of many other rankings, but when it comes to the demand for chicken wings, Mississippians are right up there vying for the title of chicken wing champions.

Americans are expected to eat nearly a billion and a half chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, which equates to roughly 4.3 wings for every single person in the United States. And, despite assurances from the National Chicken Council that there is “no wing shortage” this year, wings will almost definitely be more expensive, and perhaps still tricky to find.

Instacart, an online delivery service for groceries, looked at data from 2021 to determine which states ordered the most fresh, frozen or prepared chicken wings. The company came calculated the percentage of carts that contained wings in the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday in 2021.

The results suggest that the East Coast and the South have a bigger appetite for wings than fans in the West and Midwest.

Maryland topped the chicken wing list for 2021. In the week before Super Bowl LV, 6% of Instacart customers in Maryland has chicken wings in their carts — or around 1 in every 17 shoppers.

Customers in Mississippi and Connecticut followed closely behind, with 5.7% of each state’s Instacart shoppers adding wings to their cart that same week.

Per the 2021 data, the number of Instacart orders containing chicken wings doubled during the week leading up to game day. This translates to 1 in 25 customers purchasing chicken wings prior to kickoff.

Other chicken wing stats:

33 percent of respondents prefer fried wings over baked, which got 23 percent of the vote

39 percent of those surveyed enjoy a mix of both.

People prefer sauced (28 percent) over seasoned wings (20 percent), but a whopping 48 percent would rather enjoy a combination of the two.

65 percent of those who were surveyed say that wings without bones are nothing more than glorified chicken nuggets.

Here are the rankings: