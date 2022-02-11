Call him Mr. Moneybags. Lucky man wins nearly half a million dollars at Mississippi casino.

Published 6:15 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi man will be filling his bank account with more than Monopoly money after winning nearly half a million dollars at the Bok Homa Casino.

Officials at the casino in Sandersville, just outside of Laurel, announced that Terry M. from Collins won a $419,754 jackpot while. playing the Monopoly Money Platinum Edition slot machine on Wednesday.

The casino, which opened in 2010, is owned by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The casino is part of the Pearl River Resort properties, which include Silver Star Hotel and Casino in Philadelphia, Mississippi, Golden Moon Hotel and Casino in Choctaw, Mississippi, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park

 

