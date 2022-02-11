A Mississippi man was shot multiple times at a party in 2021. Police asking for help finding his murderer.

Published 6:33 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities in North Mississippi are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for the 2021 murder of a Pontotoc man.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Jermaine Berghuis, 34, of Pontotoc, was found wounded inside a residence on Lakeview Drive in Tupelo. Investigators determined that Berghuis was at the house as a party guest when he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died four weeks later for wounds suffered in the shooting.

In a post on social media, Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi said officials with the Tupelo Police Department have been actively pursuing the case.

Investigators assigned to this case are asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Tupelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

 

