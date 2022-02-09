Mississippi woman dies, two critically injured after car flips multiple times, ejecting occupants

Published 5:50 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A 27-year-old Natchez woman has died and two others are in critical condition following a single-car, rollover accident on Melrose Montebello Parkway near the area of the United Mississippi Bank Building.

Identities of all involved are being withheld pending notification of the families.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the 27-year-old female, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. One victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with critical injuries. Another victim was also transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

“Witnesses said the car appeared to drift off to the right and may have overcorrected. The car flipped several times and all three subjects were ejected,” Daughtry said.

He said passersby, including Natchez Fire Chief Richard Arrington, stopped to assist with medical aid.

