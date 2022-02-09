Mississippi man arrested after reportedly carrying gun onto hospital campus, attacking officer

A Mississippi man accused of assaulting a police officer and carrying a handgun on the grounds of the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus in Jackson was arrested Monday night.

Richard Neil, 49, of Biloxi, was charged with possession of a weapon after felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, a suspicious man, later identified as Neil, was reported on the UMMC campus.

Officials say that when officers located and made contact with Neil, he resisted arrest and then attacked an officer. Neil was also found to be carrying a 9mm handgun.

The officer in the attack has been treated and released.