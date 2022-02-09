Mississippi coronavirus case numbers fell again Wednesday; Is this the sign the omicron variant surge is nearing the end?

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi saw another rapid decline in the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported Wednesday as the 14-day average fell to a level not seen since early January.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,322 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 772,844.

MSDH reported 77 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,455.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 5,034.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,803 with Wednesday’s update. It was the first time the two-week average fell below 5,000 since early January.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7003 137 92 20
Alcorn 9640 136 131 20
Amite 3141 64 58 10
Attala 4737 102 194 36
Benton 2232 46 47 10
Bolivar 8981 162 252 33
Calhoun 4485 57 44 7
Carroll 2496 48 53 12
Chickasaw 5400 86 63 15
Choctaw 2026 28 13 0
Claiborne 2110 45 45 9
Clarke 4099 100 131 32
Clay 4890 90 41 5
Coahoma 6330 119 138 14
Copiah 6977 103 109 15
Covington 6929 101 185 39
De Soto 48746 503 131 27
Forrest 21420 287 365 62
Franklin 1885 35 47 5
George 6950 81 82 9
Greene 3109 53 81 6
Grenada 5390 123 155 32
Hancock 11903 145 145 22
Harrison 51706 617 703 84
Hinds 51141 724 862 140
Holmes 4309 101 121 21
Humphreys 1983 41 36 9
Issaquena 255 9 0 0
Itawamba 7217 133 134 24
Jackson 36140 420 407 43
Jasper 4683 69 46 2
Jefferson 1463 36 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2787 47 16 1
Jones 20688 272 329 46
Kemper 2122 45 50 10
Lafayette 14715 171 202 57
Lamar 16837 148 67 12
Lauderdale 18197 341 499 108
Lawrence 3483 46 28 2
Leake 6106 106 103 17
Lee 25947 276 225 43
Leflore 7237 160 268 58
Lincoln 8059 152 213 44
Lowndes 17184 218 306 69
Madison 23354 305 416 72
Marion 6808 129 173 25
Marshall 9723 159 69 17
Monroe 10679 201 192 55
Montgomery 2873 67 90 14
Neshoba 10143 224 232 61
Newton 5772 92 89 16
Noxubee 2686 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10818 154 272 40
Panola 10233 153 103 15
Pearl River 14706 258 263 42
Perry 2983 61 41 9
Pike 9154 169 178 44
Pontotoc 10033 126 88 13
Prentiss 7869 96 102 15
Quitman 1547 30 0 0
Rankin 35465 450 509 69
Scott 6412 106 119 19
Sharkey 929 22 45 8
Simpson 6802 135 176 20
Smith 3936 66 80 8
Stone 5275 68 109 14
Sunflower 5673 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3138 56 50 7
Tate 7120 133 80 19
Tippah 7075 103 120 14
Tishomingo 5963 115 104 28
Tunica 2471 43 20 4
Union 9275 109 133 23
Walthall 3483 74 69 14
Warren 9913 191 177 38
Washington 9904 184 224 42
Wayne 5839 81 84 13
Webster 3046 58 66 14
Wilkinson 1760 43 25 6
Winston 4993 98 136 39
Yalobusha 3973 51 84 22
Yazoo 7880 99 152 20
Total 772,844 11,455 12,306 2,143

 

More News

Crime scene

FBI investigating robbery of Mississippi beauty supply store. Three men armed with rifles reported by witnesses.

Friends of Mississippi library raise nearly $100,000 after report of mayor withholding funds over LGBTQ+ books

TVA refusal to power pot plants leaves some Mississippi power companies in a bind

Mississippi senators pass bill that would add thousands of dollars to their paycheck

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article