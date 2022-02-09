Mississippi coronavirus case numbers fell again Wednesday; Is this the sign the omicron variant surge is nearing the end?

Mississippi saw another rapid decline in the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported Wednesday as the 14-day average fell to a level not seen since early January.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,322 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 772,844.

MSDH reported 77 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,455.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 5,034.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,803 with Wednesday’s update. It was the first time the two-week average fell below 5,000 since early January.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.