Reward offered in Tuesday bomb threat that closed down Mississippi high school

Natchez High School closed Tuesday after an anonymous caller threatened to bomb the school.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the investigation of the threat has been passed on to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Anyone found making false threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Daughtry said.

Natchez Adams School District Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said in an email Tuesday morning that the entire campus has been evacuated for the remainder of the school day.

“Thank you to all of the teachers, students, parents, staff, administration, law enforcement, and bus drivers for their swift action to ensure the safety of everyone at Natchez High School,” Fields said. “Regretfully, we will have to close Natchez High School for the remainder of the day. We do apologize for the inconvenience, and we will resume normal instructional hours tomorrow.”

A reward of $500 is being offered for information submitted through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or conviction of the person responsible for making the threat thanks to an anonymous donation, Fields said.

“We have a joint collaboration of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Police Department, Natchez Fire Department, AMR Adams County Emergency Management and the department of homeland security,” Daughtry said. “All of the children and faculty are safe and now we’re just making sure the building is safe. … I want to compliment the school administrators for their swift response. We have everyone at the table and our main concern is making sure our kids are safe.”

Anyone with information about the threat can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.