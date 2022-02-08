Police looking for missing man last heard on phone saying he was crossing Mississippi state line

Mississippi police are asking the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man who was last heard from on Saturday morning.

Amile Degeneres, 78, is described as a white male, who is 6-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Degeneres was last seen in Louisiana on Feb. 5, 2022, and last heard from around 10:30 a.m. via phone stating he was about to cross the Mississippi State line.

Degeneres left Brookhaven in a 1996 Chevy pickup green in color with the tag displayed as U08999.

If anyone has any information please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.