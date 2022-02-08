After near-record weekend high, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases fell to lowest level since December on Tuesday

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One day after Mississippi reported an extremely high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the weekend, on Tuesday the state reported one of the lowest single-day numbers of cases since before Christmas.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,065 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 770,522

MSDH reported 93 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,378.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 5,551.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,109 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 3		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 3
Adams 6963 137 91 19
Alcorn 9597 136 131 20
Amite 3131 64 58 10
Attala 4728 99 194 36
Benton 2229 46 47 10
Bolivar 8935 162 252 33
Calhoun 4473 57 44 7
Carroll 2491 48 53 12
Chickasaw 5392 85 63 15
Choctaw 2023 28 13 0
Claiborne 2108 45 46 9
Clarke 4089 99 131 32
Clay 4880 89 41 5
Coahoma 6315 119 138 14
Copiah 6955 101 109 15
Covington 6908 101 166 39
De Soto 48557 498 131 27
Forrest 21329 285 364 61
Franklin 1876 35 47 5
George 6936 81 76 9
Greene 3097 51 74 6
Grenada 5377 123 155 32
Hancock 11871 145 143 22
Harrison 51511 610 681 83
Hinds 51054 721 862 140
Holmes 4304 101 121 21
Humphreys 1979 40 36 9
Issaquena 255 9 0 0
Itawamba 7200 129 135 24
Jackson 36077 416 399 43
Jasper 4673 68 46 2
Jefferson 1458 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2753 47 16 1
Jones 20631 270 321 46
Kemper 2114 45 50 10
Lafayette 14608 171 202 57
Lamar 16739 148 66 12
Lauderdale 18154 339 499 108
Lawrence 3461 46 28 2
Leake 6082 106 103 17
Lee 25879 273 225 43
Leflore 7233 159 269 57
Lincoln 8036 150 211 43
Lowndes 17130 218 306 69
Madison 23296 304 416 72
Marion 6793 128 173 24
Marshall 9709 157 69 17
Monroe 10661 199 192 55
Montgomery 2866 67 90 14
Neshoba 10093 221 232 61
Newton 5747 92 89 16
Noxubee 2680 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10784 154 272 40
Panola 10213 153 103 15
Pearl River 14654 256 249 42
Perry 2969 58 41 9
Pike 9126 169 178 44
Pontotoc 10019 126 88 13
Prentiss 7850 96 102 15
Quitman 1546 30 0 0
Rankin 35404 447 508 69
Scott 6407 106 119 19
Sharkey 927 22 45 8
Simpson 6770 134 172 20
Smith 3925 66 80 8
Stone 5262 68 106 14
Sunflower 5668 115 136 21
Tallahatchie 3133 56 50 7
Tate 7111 132 80 19
Tippah 7062 101 120 14
Tishomingo 5916 114 103 28
Tunica 2465 43 20 4
Union 9261 109 133 23
Walthall 3466 74 69 14
Warren 9911 191 175 38
Washington 9849 181 224 42
Wayne 5810 79 83 13
Webster 3037 58 66 14
Wilkinson 1757 43 25 6
Winston 4955 98 135 39
Yalobusha 3962 51 84 22
Yazoo 7867 98 152 20
Total 770,522 11,378 12,205 2,137

