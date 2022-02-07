Weekend Mississippi house fire claims one life; cause under investigation

Published 5:46 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Oxford Eagle Staff

Little information is being released in a fatal weekend house fire that is being investigated by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Oxford Fire Department responded to a house fire on County Road 120 just off Highway 314. Officials reported one fatality.

According to an official with the fire department, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office.

Fire officials said they had no other information about the fire at this time.

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy said the victim in the house fire succumbed to their injuries from the fire, but that no more information on the individual’s identity will be released at this time.

