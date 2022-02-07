Upgrades to ‘high-hazard’ Mississippi dam could cost $15M

Published 9:12 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

It could potentially cost more than $15 million to make repairs to a dam in northeast Mississippi, a preliminary report shows.

Oktibbeha County officials are discussing repairs to Oktibbeha County Lake Dam, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

The new cost estimate is nearly twice the $8 million for full dam repairs that Prichard Engineering estimated in January 2020 after it was suspected the dam was in imminent danger of breaching.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has deemed the dam a high-hazard dam that needs repairs made in the near future.

A final report and cost estimate on the repairs is expected to be presented at the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 21.

More News

Mississippi police chief responds to call for resignations over handling of shooting at Fed Ex Driver: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 2-year-old, whose remains were found in Mississippi woods

Owner of popular Mississippi catfish house offers reward after thousands of dollars in food, merchandise stolen

Judge issues contempt order over Mississippi county jail six years after leaders agreed to correct problem still unaddressed

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article