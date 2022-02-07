Police asking for public’s help locating missing Mississippi teen

Published 9:18 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a north Mississippi teen who was reported missing Sunday.

Southaven Police responded to a report of missing juvenile report. The missing juvenile is 15 yr old Terraney Baugh.

Baugh is described as a 5’03”, 130lb, black female. She has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing gray tights and a blue jacket.

She was last seen leaving her residence this morning at 8 a.m., possibly in a vehicle with a friend.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org

More News

Mississippi police chief responds to call for resignations over handling of shooting at Fed Ex Driver: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 2-year-old, whose remains were found in Mississippi woods

Owner of popular Mississippi catfish house offers reward after thousands of dollars in food, merchandise stolen

Judge issues contempt order over Mississippi county jail six years after leaders agreed to correct problem still unaddressed

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article