Police asking for public’s help locating missing Mississippi teen

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a north Mississippi teen who was reported missing Sunday.

Southaven Police responded to a report of missing juvenile report. The missing juvenile is 15 yr old Terraney Baugh.

Baugh is described as a 5’03”, 130lb, black female. She has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing gray tights and a blue jacket.

She was last seen leaving her residence this morning at 8 a.m., possibly in a vehicle with a friend.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org