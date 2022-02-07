Police asking for public’s help locating missing Mississippi teen
Published 9:18 am Monday, February 7, 2022
Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a north Mississippi teen who was reported missing Sunday.
Southaven Police responded to a report of missing juvenile report. The missing juvenile is 15 yr old Terraney Baugh.
Baugh is described as a 5’03”, 130lb, black female. She has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing gray tights and a blue jacket.
She was last seen leaving her residence this morning at 8 a.m., possibly in a vehicle with a friend.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org