Mississippi mother of four killed when her vehicle filled with 11 other passengers involved in 2-vehicle crash
Published 7:07 am Monday, February 7, 2022
A 33-year-old Mississippi mother of four was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving filled with 11 other people was involved in a 2-vehicle crash in Laurel.
According to reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Aric Armstrong, 27, from Diamondhead, was traveling north on Holifield Road when he collided with a 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by Cecilia Turner, 33, of Laurel, traveling west on Highway 84.
MHP responded to the crash at approximately 3:35 p.m.
Turner received fatal injuries from the crash. A 2-year-old passenger in the Infiniti also received severe injuries from the crash
The Laurel Leader-Call reports that the 11 passengers in the Infiniti were all unrestrained. Turner was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Other than the 2-year-old, all of the other passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.
MHP lists the passengers in the Infiniti sedan as:
- Nicole Tavares, 29
- Cole Boyd, 25
- Mitchell McDonald, 17
- Teunna Adams, 15
- Zacharia Ramsey, 14
- Cekia McDonald, 12
- Ceyonce Newell, 12
- Aryanna McDonald, 11
- Tajari McDonald, 8
- Alexia McDonald, 6
- Ty’Liyah McDonald, 2
The victim was the mother of four of the children in the car.
Isabella Yarbrough, 14, also received minor injuries. She was a passenger in the pickup truck with Armstrong and another adult. All of them were wearing seatbelts, according to MHP.