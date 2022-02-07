Mississippi man charged in weekend murder of woman found dead in apartment

Published 5:24 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 37-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a Biloxi apartment.

Pitipong Daengbunga has been first-degree murder in the death of Jamie Boggs, 42, of Pennsylvania.

Biloxi police officers went to do a welfare check on Saturday at an apartment on Rodenburg Avenue and discovered Boggs inside the apartment dead. Officers report seeing signs of a struggle.

Officials from the Harrison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim and said she had died from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation soon identified Daengbunga as a suspect, who was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.

 

