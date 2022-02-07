Massive weekend number of new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Mississippi reported on Monday the highest weekend total of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in three weeks with more than 16,000 new cases and dozens more deaths.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 16,595 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 768,457.

MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 11,285.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Monday to 5,863.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 5,312 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.