Former Mississippi small town clerk pleads guilty to skimming residents’ water bills to the tune of $19,000

Published 4:27 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A former employee of a small town in south Mississippi has been sentenced to one year of house arrest after she pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

The state auditor’s office said in a news release Monday that Kimberly Nicole Davis was a deputy municipal clerk in Monticello before she was arrested in November 2020 for a skimming money as people paid their water bills. Court records show Davis appeared Friday before Lawrence County Circuit Judge Prentiss Harrell to plead and be sentenced.

The auditor said Davis was accused of taking about $19,000 from the town water department from January 2018 to February 2019.

Monticello has a population of about 1,350.

The auditor’s office said it issued a demand letter to Davis seeking nearly $42,000 for the money taken, interest and investigative costs, and it collected the money.

