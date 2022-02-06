Man accidentally shot while waiting in Chick-fil-A drive thru dies.

A man who was shot while waiting in a Mississippi Chick-fil-A drive-thru line Friday night has died.

Jackson news sources report that 23-year-old Kendarius Vaughn of Jackson died after being accidentally shot by another passenger in the vehicle.

Clinton police report that Vaughn was ordering at the drive-thru line at the Clinton Chick-fil-A on U.S. 80 when he and a backseat passenger began arguing about an order.

During the argument, Vaughn reportedly grabbed a handgun and began waving it around. When he swung the gun around to his brother in the backseat, the brother reportedly grabbed Vaughn’s arm to keep the gun from being aimed at him.

Police say Vaughn then shot himself when the brother pushed Vaughn’s arm away from him.

Vaughn was taken to a local hospital by the passenger in the back seat but later died from his injuries.

No charges will be filed for the shooting, police said in a press release. The case has been classified as an accidental death.