$1 million lottery win for Mississippi woman tops week filled with cash prizes for 80 lucky winners

The first week in February was a busy one for Mississippi Lottery officials who handed out nearly $1.5 million in winnings.

The week began with the announcement of a $1 million win by a Harrison County woman who claimed her prize Monday in the Jan. 28 Mega Millions drawing.

The woman who matched all of the white balls in the Mega Millions drawing didn’t realize she’d won until she scanned her ticket Sunday.

She purchased her winning ticket from Robinwood One Stop at 18447 Highway 49 in Saucier.

On Friday, Mississippi Lottery officials handed out $320,000 to 78 happy lottery players from the Feb. 3, Cash 4 drawing.

A Leflore County player started the weekend off with one of the top prizes of $100,000 from the $5 Wheel of Fortune scratch-off game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off game from Murphy Oil #7290 located at 505 Viola Brown Sanders Drive in Greenwood

“It has been an exciting week here at the Lottery,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery. “We really enjoy seeing our players getting those big checks! It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, and we always remind our players to play responsibly”