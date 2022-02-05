More than $23,000 raised for Mississippi teen injured when man fleeing police crashed vehicle into house

More than $23,000 has been raised to help the family of a Mississippi teen who was injured when a man being chased by police crashed his car into a house where the boy was staying.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for 13-year-old Cullen McCoy who was injured in the incident.

Deputies with the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing Jeremy Henry, a man wanted on a felony warrant in New Mexico.

Deputies reportedly made a traffic stop on Beacon Street in Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. The driver, identified as Henry, fled the scene of the traffic stop and led deputies on a chase that ended when Henry crashed into a home near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Line Street.

The crash injured 13-year-old Cullen McCoy, who was inside the home. McCoy was taken to a local hospital and later sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Henry reportedly ran away from the scene of the crash and was later taken into custody.

Henry faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony leaving the scene of an accident.