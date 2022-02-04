Mississippi coronavirus new cases on rise after more than week of declines, state reports

After more than a week of steadily declining numbers of new cases, Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus rose again Friday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 7,839 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 751,862.

MSDH reported 48 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,250.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Friday to 4,885.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 5,034 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County