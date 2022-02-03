Mississippi’s coronavirus spread in January was downright ugly; February is looking better (at least a bit)

Published 1:44 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three days into February, Mississippi’s coronavirus case look would look atrocious historically, if last month wasn’t so incredibly off the charts.

Mississippi reported approximately 183,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the month of January.

To put that in another perspective, that’s approximately 250 new cases every single hour of every day for the entire month for an average of approximately 5,925 new cases per day.

Three days into February and the average cases per day is averaging approximately 5,535 cases per day a slight improvement, but at least it’s trending down.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 6,416 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 744,023.

MSDH reported 32 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,202.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly Thursday to 4,556.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,011 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams 6554 133 91 19
Alcorn 9318 136 131 20
Amite 2999 61 58 10
Attala 4514 98 194 36
Benton 2142 46 47 10
Bolivar 8612 160 252 33
Calhoun 4367 56 44 7
Carroll 2441 46 53 12
Chickasaw 5236 84 63 15
Choctaw 1924 28 13 0
Claiborne 2074 45 46 9
Clarke 3961 98 131 32
Clay 4760 89 41 5
Coahoma 6084 119 138 14
Copiah 6531 101 109 15
Covington 6707 99 165 39
De Soto 47274 494 131 27
Forrest 20382 281 364 61
Franklin 1806 35 47 5
George 6751 81 76 9
Greene 2961 51 74 6
Grenada 5224 122 155 32
Hancock 11235 145 143 22
Harrison 48647 600 663 83
Hinds 50166 709 861 140
Holmes 4213 98 121 21
Humphreys 1903 40 36 9
Issaquena 247 8 0 0
Itawamba 6964 123 135 24
Jackson 34863 406 396 42
Jasper 4545 67 46 2
Jefferson 1406 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2673 45 16 1
Jones 20101 265 308 46
Kemper 2079 44 50 10
Lafayette 14070 168 202 57
Lamar 16168 144 66 12
Lauderdale 17764 335 499 108
Lawrence 3333 46 28 2
Leake 5812 103 103 17
Lee 25209 271 225 43
Leflore 7098 154 269 56
Lincoln 7615 146 210 42
Lowndes 16433 216 306 69
Madison 22654 302 416 72
Marion 6639 128 173 24
Marshall 9400 155 69 17
Monroe 10116 195 192 55
Montgomery 2815 65 90 13
Neshoba 9835 219 232 61
Newton 5619 91 89 16
Noxubee 2630 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10152 150 272 40
Panola 9838 146 103 15
Pearl River 14140 250 248 42
Perry 2864 58 41 9
Pike 8620 167 178 44
Pontotoc 9594 123 88 13
Prentiss 7569 92 101 15
Quitman 1510 29 0 0
Rankin 34187 446 503 69
Scott 6303 106 119 19
Sharkey 893 22 45 8
Simpson 6434 132 171 20
Smith 3797 64 80 8
Stone 5079 67 106 14
Sunflower 5571 114 136 21
Tallahatchie 3057 55 50 7
Tate 6824 131 80 19
Tippah 6658 97 120 14
Tishomingo 5683 107 103 28
Tunica 2431 43 20 4
Union 8897 109 133 23
Walthall 3343 72 69 14
Warren 9595 190 175 38
Washington 9620 179 224 42
Wayne 5455 78 83 13
Webster 2918 57 66 14
Wilkinson 1737 41 25 6
Winston 4827 97 135 39
Yalobusha 3826 50 84 22
Yazoo 7727 97 152 20
Total 744,023 11,202 12,160 2,133

More News

Mississippi parole board releases man involved in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old boy — spent 4 years of 15-year sentence in jail

Mississippi man’s arrest, drug trafficking conviction helped keep more than 150 potentially deadly pills out of hands of young people, DA says

Mississippi ambulance providers fear a system collapse is near

Mississippi man charged in connection with death of 80-year-old father

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article