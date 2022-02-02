Three people charged with capital murder of man found dead in bathtub. Mississippi sheriff said attack was planned, calculated.

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a December shooting outside Plantersville.

In a video on Facebook, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Clayton, 21, Shanery D. Hampton, 29, and Galvin Jeffers, 28, have been taken into custody without incident in connection with the death of Justin Mayfield, 39, in his house on County Road 746 in Plantersville.

The shooting happened on Dec. 22 at approximately 2 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene they found an adult male — later identified as Mayfield — lying dead in the bathtub in a bathroom inside the house, Johnson said.

Johnson said it was determined that armed suspects broke into Mayfield’s house. Once inside, a struggle ensued, Johnson said. Mayfield did everything he could do to defend himself, Johnson said.

The suspects then allegedly stole cash and narcotics and fled.

Even after the reported robbery, Johnson said, deputies found large amounts of cash, large amounts of narcotics and weapons inside the house.

Johnson said he wanted to make it clear to the public that the shooting and robbery were planned and calculated.

“This was not just a random act of someone coming by and not knowing these people and breaking into their home and shooting these people,” Johnson said. “This was a very calculated, very manipulated and planned event.”

Johnson said other arrests could be made in the case. The three suspects are currently incarcerated at the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Because the three suspects have been charged with capital murder, all three could face the death penalty.