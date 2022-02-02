Coronavirus cases still coming in thousands per day, but slowly declining, Mississippi officials say

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 5,940 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 737,607.

MSDH reported 126 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,170.

It was the third day in a row that the state reported a significantly higher number of deaths. On Wednesday, the state said 96 deaths occurred between February 2, 2021, and January 26 and were located through death certificate reports.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 4,573.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,147 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.