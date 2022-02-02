Coronavirus cases still coming in thousands per day, but slowly declining, Mississippi officials say

Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 5,940 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 737,607.

MSDH reported 126 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,170.

It was the third day in a row that the state reported a significantly higher number of deaths. On Wednesday, the state said 96 deaths occurred between February 2, 2021, and January 26 and were located through death certificate reports.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 4,573.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,147 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6476 132 91 19
Alcorn 9238 132 131 20
Amite 2971 61 58 10
Attala 4438 98 194 36
Benton 2105 45 47 10
Bolivar 8567 160 252 33
Calhoun 4313 56 44 7
Carroll 2424 46 53 12
Chickasaw 5130 84 63 15
Choctaw 1906 28 13 0
Claiborne 2060 44 46 9
Clarke 3928 98 131 32
Clay 4723 88 41 5
Coahoma 6038 119 138 14
Copiah 6453 101 109 15
Covington 6664 99 165 39
De Soto 46974 493 131 27
Forrest 20200 280 364 61
Franklin 1791 35 47 5
George 6675 81 76 9
Greene 2897 51 74 6
Grenada 5169 122 155 32
Hancock 11118 145 143 22
Harrison 48127 599 663 83
Hinds 49936 709 861 140
Holmes 4188 98 121 21
Humphreys 1885 40 36 9
Issaquena 242 8 0 0
Itawamba 6919 123 135 24
Jackson 34627 406 396 42
Jasper 4481 67 46 2
Jefferson 1402 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2666 45 16 1
Jones 19863 264 308 46
Kemper 2058 43 50 10
Lafayette 13939 166 202 57
Lamar 16019 144 66 12
Lauderdale 17595 332 499 108
Lawrence 3303 46 28 2
Leake 5762 102 103 17
Lee 25025 271 225 43
Leflore 7062 153 269 56
Lincoln 7543 145 210 42
Lowndes 16257 216 306 69
Madison 22518 302 416 72
Marion 6582 128 173 24
Marshall 9226 155 69 17
Monroe 10020 195 192 55
Montgomery 2798 65 90 13
Neshoba 9765 219 232 61
Newton 5547 90 89 16
Noxubee 2619 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10048 149 272 40
Panola 9751 145 103 15
Pearl River 14039 250 248 42
Perry 2843 58 41 9
Pike 8526 167 178 44
Pontotoc 9541 123 88 13
Prentiss 7492 92 101 15
Quitman 1495 29 0 0
Rankin 33904 443 503 69
Scott 6260 106 119 19
Sharkey 883 22 45 8
Simpson 6352 132 171 20
Smith 3739 64 80 8
Stone 5057 67 106 14
Sunflower 5544 113 136 21
Tallahatchie 3030 54 50 7
Tate 6777 131 80 19
Tippah 6596 96 120 14
Tishomingo 5584 107 103 28
Tunica 2415 43 20 4
Union 8832 109 133 23
Walthall 3311 72 69 14
Warren 9505 189 175 38
Washington 9569 178 224 42
Wayne 5379 78 83 13
Webster 2895 57 66 14
Wilkinson 1734 41 25 6
Winston 4795 97 135 39
Yalobusha 3782 50 84 22
Yazoo 7697 97 152 20
Total 737,607 11,170 12,160 2,133

