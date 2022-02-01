Several of Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities report receiving bomb threats

Several of Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities reported receiving bomb threats Tuesday morning, which law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his officers are doing a sweep of the Alcorn State University Natchez campus while other agencies are investigating a threat at Alcorn’s Lorman campus.

On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

Alcorn State officials posted an alert on social media.

“Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates,” the post states.

— Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022

Other schools began reporting threats Tuesday morning on their social media channels and either locking down campuses or switching to virtual learning.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, called the threats disheartening.

“The spate of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities in recent days is incredibly disturbing and disheartening. It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month. Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic,” he said.

Thompson said the threats deserve a full investigation.

”I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve,” he added.