More than two-years later, Mississippi man arrested in connection with shooting, armed robbery

A man wanted in connection with a two-year-old shooting is back in Mississippi to face charges in connection with the December 2019 home invasion.

On Dec. 16, 2019, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Chickasaw Drive for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers determined that multiple shots had been fired during a home invasion that included a fight that left several people injured, including one person with a gunshot to the chest.

Further investigation led to three individuals being involved in the crime.

Two were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident, but the third male, later identified as Antwon Geter, 22, of Sherman, Mississippi, fled the state. Geter was apprehended in Tennessee and sent to prison on unrelated crimes in that state.

On Jan. 28, 2022, Geter was transported back to Oxford on the charges of Burglary – Home Invasion and Armed Robbery. His bond has not been set at this time.