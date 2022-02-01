Mississippi father, son arrested in connection with shooting at FedEx driver

Two arrests have been made in connection with a recent shooting in Brookhaven.

Gregory Charles Case of Brookhaven and his son Brandon Case each surrendered to Brookhaven Police Tuesday in the presence of their attorneys, BPD Chief Kenneth Collins said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, a delivery driver for FedEx was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail after making a delivery when Gregory Case used his pickup truck in an attempt to block the vehicle from exiting the drive, according to Collins.

The driver — who was in a FedEx uniform, driving a Hertz Rental truck with a FedEx vehicle magnet on it — maneuvered his vehicle through the grass onto the road to pass Case. Brandon Case was standing in the roadway with a handgun pointed at the driver of the vehicle. The FedEx employee continued past the younger case and fled the area, calling his manager as he did so.

Brandon Case then allegedly joined his father in the pickup and the two chased the delivery truck, with Brandon firing repeatedly at the truck. They pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55 headed north toward the FedEx distribution center in Jackson.

The following morning, the driver and his manager — who said he heard the gunshots over the phone — filed a complaint with BPD.

Officers opened an investigation, working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to see if federal charges would be pending.

“An investigation like this takes time,” Collins said.

Collins denounced the idea that Brookhaven is a racist city, as he said some have claimed on social media. The Cases are white and the FedEx driver is black.

“We’re not going to have outsiders coming in trying to stir that up,” he said. “Brookhaven is not a racist, prejudiced town. You can’t judge a town by the actions of two individuals.”

“People need to be careful what they post on social media,” Collins said. “If somebody is killed or hurt because of what you post on social media, you will be charged, too.”

The chief thanked MBI for processing the vehicle and for those who have worked together with BPD on the investigation.

The elder Case has been charged with conspiracy and is being held on a $75,000 bond. The younger Case has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and is being held on a $150,000 bond. Both men were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.