Man killed Louisiana teen for bullying relative, police say

Police say a Louisiana man fatally shot a 14-year-old last month because the teenager was bullying someone in the shooter’s family.

Cleveland Ely, 35, surrendered to authorities Monday and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection with the death of Dion Williams, news outlets reported.

The teenager was shot in a parking lot on Jan. 9, according to police. He was found with multiple wounds and later died at a hospital.

Arrest documents show Ely admitted to shooting Williams with an AK-47 but told police that the teenager was also armed, WBRZ-TV reported. Officers said surveillance video determined Williams didn’t have a weapon and that Ely shot at three bystanders before leaving the scene and giving the gun to a friend.

Ely was charged with first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Williams was the nephew of Kim Sanchez’s boyfriend. She told The Advocate in a Jan. 13 interview that the teenager lived with them for a year and a half but moved out a few months ago. Sanchez said the “soft-hearted kid” was doing well in school and just made the basketball team.

Williams’ death was one of four fatal shootings in the city on Jan. 9, and is connected to one of the others, which left an 18-year-old dead, said Baton Rouge police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. Investigators are still trying to learn more about the connection.