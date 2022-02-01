Coronavirus cases still trend down as Mississippi health officials add more than 100 more deaths to pandemic’s toll

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi continued to see declining numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Tuesday as state health officials added another 109 additional deaths to the pandemic’s death toll in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,249 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 731,667.

MSDH reported 109 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,044.

The high number of deaths reported Tuesday came with this explanation from MSDH officials:

A recent internal review of death certificate data identified additional potential COVID-19 associated deaths from January 2022 that had not been previously identified. The MSDH Office of Epidemiology is currently reviewing these deaths to determine their status as COVID-19 associated. This may result in increased additional deaths being reported over the next several days. Today’s report includes 90 additional deaths in January not previously reported, with date of deaths ranging from January 1, 2022 to January 23, 2022, and with 82% of the newly reported deaths occurring between January 5 and January 17.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 4,666.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,327 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data below is now being updated weekly.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of January 27		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of January 27
Adams 6360 132 90 18
Alcorn 9197 129 131 20
Amite 2939 61 57 9
Attala 4407 98 194 36
Benton 2056 44 47 10
Bolivar 8498 158 252 33
Calhoun 4288 55 44 7
Carroll 2416 46 52 11
Chickasaw 5085 83 62 15
Choctaw 1900 28 13 0
Claiborne 2056 42 46 9
Clarke 3898 97 132 32
Clay 4702 87 41 5
Coahoma 6001 118 138 14
Copiah 6389 100 109 15
Covington 6659 98 164 39
De Soto 46644 488 131 27
Forrest 20081 275 359 61
Franklin 1781 34 47 5
George 6663 81 75 9
Greene 2864 50 74 6
Grenada 5138 120 155 32
Hancock 11033 142 143 22
Harrison 47564 593 646 83
Hinds 49786 704 861 140
Holmes 4171 97 120 21
Humphreys 1873 40 35 9
Issaquena 241 8 0 0
Itawamba 6872 120 135 24
Jackson 34362 404 388 41
Jasper 4454 67 46 2
Jefferson 1368 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2662 44 16 1
Jones 19756 262 304 46
Kemper 2052 43 50 10
Lafayette 13765 164 202 57
Lamar 15942 144 66 12
Lauderdale 17483 330 499 108
Lawrence 3274 46 28 2
Leake 5717 98 103 17
Lee 24877 265 225 43
Leflore 7045 151 268 56
Lincoln 7453 144 210 41
Lowndes 16046 215 306 69
Madison 22394 297 416 72
Marion 6560 127 173 24
Marshall 9027 154 69 17
Monroe 9918 191 192 55
Montgomery 2789 64 83 13
Neshoba 9702 217 232 61
Newton 5461 90 89 15
Noxubee 2595 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9878 146 272 40
Panola 9646 144 103 15
Pearl River 13986 250 244 42
Perry 2823 57 41 9
Pike 8395 164 178 44
Pontotoc 9386 123 88 13
Prentiss 7451 91 101 15
Quitman 1488 29 0 0
Rankin 33560 439 503 69
Scott 6229 105 119 19
Sharkey 880 22 45 8
Simpson 6311 130 171 20
Smith 3711 61 80 8
Stone 5033 67 100 14
Sunflower 5523 112 134 21
Tallahatchie 2996 54 50 7
Tate 6710 129 80 19
Tippah 6417 94 120 14
Tishomingo 5542 105 103 28
Tunica 2395 41 19 3
Union 8734 107 133 23
Walthall 3281 72 69 14
Warren 9474 187 175 38
Washington 9530 175 219 41
Wayne 5250 76 83 13
Webster 2868 54 66 14
Wilkinson 1733 41 25 6
Winston 4767 97 135 39
Yalobusha 3752 50 84 22
Yazoo 7654 96 152 20
Total 731,667 11,044 12,093 2,125

