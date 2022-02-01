Coronavirus cases still trend down as Mississippi health officials add more than 100 more deaths to pandemic’s toll

Mississippi continued to see declining numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Tuesday as state health officials added another 109 additional deaths to the pandemic’s death toll in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,249 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 731,667.

MSDH reported 109 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,044.

The high number of deaths reported Tuesday came with this explanation from MSDH officials:

A recent internal review of death certificate data identified additional potential COVID-19 associated deaths from January 2022 that had not been previously identified. The MSDH Office of Epidemiology is currently reviewing these deaths to determine their status as COVID-19 associated. This may result in increased additional deaths being reported over the next several days. Today’s report includes 90 additional deaths in January not previously reported, with date of deaths ranging from January 1, 2022 to January 23, 2022, and with 82% of the newly reported deaths occurring between January 5 and January 17.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 4,666.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,327 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data below is now being updated weekly.