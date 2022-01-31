Two people injured in weekend shooting after argument in small town Mississippi restaurant

Two people were injured in a shooting after an argument at a small-town Mississippi restaurant turned violent.

News sources in North Mississippi report that a “retaliatory shooting” in Winona resulted in a man and a teenager being shot.

Winona police responded to multiple calls about the shooting and showed up at the scene on Silver Street at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Da’Karrion Crawford, 20, and a 16-year-old each suffered gunshot wounds. Crawford was airlifted to a trauma center. The teenager, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.