New coronavirus cases in Mississippi declining, but state reports more than 100 new deaths

Published 5:19 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped on Monday to a level not seen in weeks, but the impact of the early infections seemed to worsen as the state reported more than 100 new deaths, most from earlier in January.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 9,752 new coronavirus cases were found from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Sunday.

Since January 1, 183,681 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 16 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 727,418.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Thursday, 1,530 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That is down slightly from the record set on Wednesday when 1,708 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

MSDH reported 104 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,935.

The high number of deaths reported Monday came with this explanation from MSDH officials:

A recent internal review of death certificate data identified additional potential COVID-19 associated deaths from January 2022 that had not been previously identified. The MSDH Office of Epidemiology is currently reviewing these deaths to determine their status as COVID-19 associated. This will result in increased additional deaths being reported over the next several days. Today’s report includes 71 additional deaths in January not previously reported, with date of deaths ranging from January 1, 2022 to January 23, 2022, and with 73% of the newly reported deaths occurring between January 1 and January 15.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 4,761. It was the first time the weekly average dipped below 5,000 since early January.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 6,628 with Monday’s update. That’s slightly down from the record high of 6.774 set a little more than one week ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6307 129 90 18
Alcorn 9125 126 131 20
Amite 2907 60 57 9
Attala 4367 94 194 36
Benton 2054 44 47 10
Bolivar 8465 158 252 33
Calhoun 4244 55 44 7
Carroll 2409 45 52 11
Chickasaw 5018 81 62 15
Choctaw 1884 28 13 0
Claiborne 2056 42 46 9
Clarke 3878 96 132 32
Clay 4674 83 41 5
Coahoma 5988 117 138 14
Copiah 6356 98 109 15
Covington 6640 98 164 39
De Soto 46370 483 131 27
Forrest 19914 270 359 61
Franklin 1774 34 47 5
George 6641 81 75 9
Greene 2852 50 74 6
Grenada 5120 119 155 32
Hancock 10899 142 143 22
Harrison 47331 589 646 83
Hinds 49670 699 861 140
Holmes 4165 96 120 21
Humphreys 1866 40 35 9
Issaquena 239 7 0 0
Itawamba 6825 118 135 24
Jackson 34152 402 388 41
Jasper 4422 66 46 2
Jefferson 1363 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2646 43 16 1
Jones 19678 261 304 46
Kemper 2041 43 50 10
Lafayette 13682 162 202 57
Lamar 15846 144 66 12
Lauderdale 17376 328 499 108
Lawrence 3262 45 28 2
Leake 5656 96 103 17
Lee 24755 265 225 43
Leflore 7032 149 268 56
Lincoln 7374 143 210 41
Lowndes 15967 211 306 69
Madison 22307 293 416 72
Marion 6521 125 173 24
Marshall 8989 154 69 17
Monroe 9877 190 192 55
Montgomery 2772 63 83 13
Neshoba 9626 215 232 61
Newton 5340 89 89 15
Noxubee 2583 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9820 146 272 40
Panola 9613 143 103 15
Pearl River 13901 249 244 42
Perry 2809 57 41 9
Pike 8290 162 178 44
Pontotoc 9209 123 88 13
Prentiss 7397 90 101 15
Quitman 1479 28 0 0
Rankin 33409 428 503 69
Scott 6202 104 119 19
Sharkey 877 22 45 8
Simpson 6278 127 171 20
Smith 3693 61 80 8
Stone 5000 67 100 14
Sunflower 5514 111 134 21
Tallahatchie 2990 54 50 7
Tate 6637 128 80 19
Tippah 6397 93 120 14
Tishomingo 5506 103 103 28
Tunica 2383 41 19 3
Union 8658 106 133 23
Walthall 3204 71 69 14
Warren 9449 185 175 38
Washington 9490 173 219 41
Wayne 5235 75 83 13
Webster 2841 54 66 14
Wilkinson 1726 41 25 6
Winston 4743 97 135 39
Yalobusha 3728 50 84 22
Yazoo 7635 96 152 20
Total 727,418 10,935 12,093 2,125

