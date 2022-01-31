Mississippi teen in custody accused of kidnapping two women at gunpoint, stealing their car

Mississippi police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested after he reportedly kidnapped two women and then stole their car Saturday night.

Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department say that the teenager from Lamar County has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, armed carjacking and felony eluding.

On Saturday, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3800 block of Hardy Street around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed by two females that a male approached them sitting in their vehicle in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, with a handgun, and forced them to drive to a service station.

Both females went inside the store, and the male left the scene. Within minutes, officers spotted the vehicle and pursued the individual into Lamar County to Getaway Lane.

The individual wrecked into the wood line and was taken into custody.