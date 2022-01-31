Duncan Hines cupboard is bare after Dolly Parton fans snatch up new line of cake mixes

It didn’t take long for fans of Grammy Award-winning artist Dolly Parton to snatch up a limited-edition Baking Collection inspired by the southern treats Parton loved when she was growing up.

On Jan. 26, Duncan Hines launched a new line of Southern-inspired desserts with Parton. In less than three days, Duncan Hines’ online cupboard was bare. Parton fans were asked to sign up for notification when the popular treats would be available again.

The new line includes cake mixes and frostings inspired by some of Dolly’s favorite family recipes like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin’ Cake.

Dolly Parton’s limited-edition Baking Collection includes two of Dolly Parton’s Southern Style cake mixes, 2 buttercream frostings, a collectible tea towel and spatula, custom recipe cards and a letter from Dolly.

“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” said Dolly Parton. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”

The special collection gives Dolly fans an opportunity to be the first to try her new line of cake mixes and frostings, which won’t hit store shelves nationwide until Spring. Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection can be purchased while supplies last for $40.00 (plus shipping and handling). The kit includes:

Beginning in March, the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s lineup of cakes mixes and frostings can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers. The cake mixes have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.19; the frostings have an SRP of $2.09.

“Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly’s family recipes,” said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director. “We are excited to see this partnership – facilitated by Dolly’s licensing agency, IMG – evolve for years to come.”

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about the Dolly Parton line of cake mixes and frostings and what the brand will bake up next with Dolly Parton, as well as the full line of Duncan Hines baking mixes and frostings. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.