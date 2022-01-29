High-speed chase ends with exchange of gunfire with Mississippi Highway Patrol officer

A high-speed chase on Highway 35 in Jefferson Davis County ended with a man jumping out of his vehicle and firing his gun at a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer.

Mississippi law enforcement officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on Harper Road just outside of Bassfield.

The shooting followed a high-speed chase with The Mississippi Highway Patrol that began on Highway 35.

According to authorities, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out of the car and opened fire on the MHP officer, who returned fire. No one was hit in the gunfire exchange. The passenger was transported to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital as a precaution and is now in custody.

A BOLO has been released for the driver and vehicle that fled the scene. Officers are looking for a black Ford Fusion with green dealer tag. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Graves Keys Road in Jefferson Davis County, possibly driven by a black male, D’Angelo Harper.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.