Mississippi coronavirus case spread still bad, but improving; hospitalizations hit new record

Published 4:08 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

While new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus being found in Mississippi at a pace unheard of just a month ago, the trends are improving, state health records indicate, but hospitalizations continue climbing, hitting a new record this week.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 5,533 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Since January 1, 173,929 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 17 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 717,666.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Wednesday, 1,708 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That figure broke the previous record of 1,667 set during last summer’s delta variant wave on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 25 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,831.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 5,183.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped 5,931 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6221 129 90 18
Alcorn 8960 125 131 20
Amite 2869 59 57 9
Attala 4275 93 194 36
Benton 2040 43 47 10
Bolivar 8385 158 252 33
Calhoun 4205 52 44 7
Carroll 2387 43 52 11
Chickasaw 4969 81 62 15
Choctaw 1835 28 13 0
Claiborne 2033 42 46 9
Clarke 3838 96 132 32
Clay 4625 80 41 5
Coahoma 5942 116 138 14
Copiah 6300 97 109 15
Covington 6577 98 164 39
De Soto 45754 479 131 27
Forrest 19561 269 359 61
Franklin 1751 34 47 5
George 6586 81 75 9
Greene 2808 50 74 6
Grenada 5066 113 155 32
Hancock 10636 142 143 22
Harrison 46620 589 646 83
Hinds 49094 690 861 140
Holmes 4115 96 120 21
Humphreys 1846 39 35 9
Issaquena 240 7 0 0
Itawamba 6742 *116 135 24
Jackson 33817 400 388 41
Jasper 4376 66 46 2
Jefferson 1356 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2621 43 16 1
Jones 19400 259 304 46
Kemper 2024 43 50 10
Lafayette 13518 160 202 57
Lamar 15597 143 66 12
Lauderdale 17175 326 499 108
Lawrence 3199 45 28 2
Leake 5589 95 103 17
Lee 24532 259 225 43
Leflore 6987 146 268 56
Lincoln 7216 142 210 41
Lowndes 15693 208 306 69
Madison 21942 290 416 72
Marion 6398 125 173 24
Marshall 8891 154 69 17
Monroe 9750 189 192 55
Montgomery 2748 63 83 13
Neshoba 9491 211 232 61
Newton 5242 87 89 15
Noxubee 2539 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9681 144 272 40
Panola 9523 143 103 15
Pearl River 13660 248 244 42
Perry 2761 57 41 9
Pike 8157 161 178 44
Pontotoc 9065 120 88 13
Prentiss 7311 90 101 15
Quitman 1471 28 0 0
Rankin 32794 423 503 69
Scott 6163 103 119 19
Sharkey 868 21 45 8
Simpson 6206 124 171 20
Smith 3640 59 80 8
Stone 4891 67 100 14
Sunflower 5491 111 134 21
Tallahatchie 2965 54 50 7
Tate 6469 127 80 19
Tippah 6326 91 120 14
Tishomingo 5443 100 103 28
Tunica 2367 41 19 3
Union 8573 106 133 23
Walthall 3152 70 69 14
Warren 9343 184 175 38
Washington 9418 171 219 41
Wayne 5163 73 83 13
Webster 2811 53 66 14
Wilkinson 1717 41 25 6
Winston 4625 96 135 39
Yalobusha 3694 50 84 22
Yazoo 7537 95 152 20
Total 717,666 10,831 12,093 2,125

* Note: One death previously reported in Itawamba County has been corrected to Tishomingo County.

 

 

