Mississippi coronavirus case spread still bad, but improving; hospitalizations hit new record
Published 4:08 pm Friday, January 28, 2022
While new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus being found in Mississippi at a pace unheard of just a month ago, the trends are improving, state health records indicate, but hospitalizations continue climbing, hitting a new record this week.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 5,533 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Since January 1, 173,929 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.
To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 17 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.
The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 717,666.
Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.
Through Wednesday, 1,708 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That figure broke the previous record of 1,667 set during last summer’s delta variant wave on August 19, 2021.
MSDH reported 25 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,831.
Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 5,183.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped 5,931 with Friday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6221
|129
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|8960
|125
|131
|20
|Amite
|2869
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4275
|93
|194
|36
|Benton
|2040
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8385
|158
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4205
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2387
|43
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4969
|81
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1835
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2033
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3838
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4625
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5942
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6300
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6577
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|45754
|479
|131
|27
|Forrest
|19561
|269
|359
|61
|Franklin
|1751
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6586
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2808
|50
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5066
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10636
|142
|143
|22
|Harrison
|46620
|589
|646
|83
|Hinds
|49094
|690
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4115
|96
|120
|21
|Humphreys
|1846
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|240
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6742
|*116
|135
|24
|Jackson
|33817
|400
|388
|41
|Jasper
|4376
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1356
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2621
|43
|16
|1
|Jones
|19400
|259
|304
|46
|Kemper
|2024
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13518
|160
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15597
|143
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17175
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3199
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5589
|95
|103
|17
|Lee
|24532
|259
|225
|43
|Leflore
|6987
|146
|268
|56
|Lincoln
|7216
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15693
|208
|306
|69
|Madison
|21942
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6398
|125
|173
|24
|Marshall
|8891
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9750
|189
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2748
|63
|83
|13
|Neshoba
|9491
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5242
|87
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2539
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9681
|144
|272
|40
|Panola
|9523
|143
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13660
|248
|244
|42
|Perry
|2761
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8157
|161
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9065
|120
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7311
|90
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1471
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|32794
|423
|503
|69
|Scott
|6163
|103
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|868
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6206
|124
|171
|20
|Smith
|3640
|59
|80
|8
|Stone
|4891
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5491
|111
|134
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2965
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6469
|127
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6326
|91
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5443
|100
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2367
|41
|19
|3
|Union
|8573
|106
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3152
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9343
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9418
|171
|219
|41
|Wayne
|5163
|73
|83
|13
|Webster
|2811
|53
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1717
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4625
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3694
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7537
|95
|152
|20
|Total
|717,666
|10,831
|12,093
|2,125
* Note: One death previously reported in Itawamba County has been corrected to Tishomingo County.