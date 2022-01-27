Mississippi man charged in connection with 1988 child molestation incident

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

On Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Oxford Police Department received a report stating that in the spring/summer of 1988 Wade Holland, 59, of Corinth, then holding position of trust, had inappropriate conduct with a minor.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued on January 24th, 2022, for Molesting (Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes). On January 26, 2022, Holland was taken into custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Holland a bond of $25,000.

More News

Crime scene

‘There’s something wrong when Jackson’s murder rate is higher than Atlanta’ — Mississippi officials respond to crime problem

Mississippi police: 20-year-old male shot, killed while in vehicle Wednesday night

Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Mississippi boy

Man caught trying to stay in Mississippi hotel room for free gets other accommodations at city jail

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article