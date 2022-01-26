Teenager steals Mississippi police car, leads interstate chase that reaches 130 mph, officers say

A teenager reportedly stole a McComb police car and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 55 that in some cases reached 130 mph Tuesday night.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office reports that at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, deputies were notified of the pursuit of a stolen McComb police car which was southbound on I-55 headed into Louisiana. TPSO deputies were dispatched and assisted the Louisiana State Police in stopping the high-speed vehicle, which was traveling upwards of 130 miles per hour.

Officials say spike strips were deployed, which caused the stolen vehicle to stop before approaching Interstate 12.

After the car was stopped, the suspect fled the crashed vehicle and was soon after apprehended by K-9 Ace. The subject was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.

The Louisiana State Police and Hammond Police Department assisted in the operation.