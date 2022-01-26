One man dead, another critically injured after shooting near Jackson neighborhood park

Published 5:40 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead and another man left clinging to life after being shot Tuesday night near a Jackson neighborhood park.

Jackson news sources report that the shooting occurred on Dunbar Street.

Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home.

Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots.

Cowart died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and McDowell sustained life-threating injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and aggravated assault.

If you know anything about this homicide and aggravated assault, please contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

