Mother of Mississippi toddler reportedly kidnapped and raped by two men charged in case

The mother of a Mississippi toddler who was reportedly kidnapped and raped by two men has been charged in the case.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department has recently charged and arrested Diamond Herring in the case of a Jefferson Davis County toddler in December.

Herring is the mother of the two-year-old victim who was kidnapped from Barnes Avenue in Bassfield on Dec. 30, 2021.

Herring was charged with child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm. Justice Court Judge Ronnie Barnes set her bond at $5,000.

According to deputies, Herring stated the child was outside playing with friends and relatives while she was inside an apartment. When she went to check on him, he was gone.

The toddler was found in a parking lot in Sumrall the following morning and was taken to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital for treatment before being placed in child protective custody with the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

On Jan. 6, investigators arrested and charged two males in the kidnapping and rape of the toddler.