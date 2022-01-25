Omicron variant coronavirus surge continues to slowly taper off in Mississippi, statistics show

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The spike of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly continued to trend downward Tuesday, state health statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,909 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Monday.

Since January 1, 155,265 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 19 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 699,002.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,447 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 21 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,755.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 5,988.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped 6,445 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6037 125 90 18
Alcorn 8632 123 131 20
Amite 2801 59 57 9
Attala 4196 91 193 36
Benton 2001 43 47 10
Bolivar 8114 157 244 33
Calhoun 4108 52 44 7
Carroll 2341 43 52 11
Chickasaw 4850 80 62 15
Choctaw 1765 27 13 0
Claiborne 1981 42 46 9
Clarke 3731 96 132 32
Clay 4537 80 41 5
Coahoma 5715 116 138 14
Copiah 6159 97 109 15
Covington 6464 98 162 39
De Soto 44743 476 131 27
Forrest 18937 268 343 61
Franklin 1705 34 47 5
George 6507 81 75 9
Greene 2756 50 72 6
Grenada 4944 113 155 32
Hancock 10339 141 141 22
Harrison 45287 581 619 82
Hinds 48203 687 861 140
Holmes 3996 95 117 20
Humphreys 1779 39 35 9
Issaquena 235 7 0 0
Itawamba 6399 115 135 24
Jackson 33026 398 382 41
Jasper 4283 66 46 2
Jefferson 1336 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2570 43 15 1
Jones 18781 251 302 45
Kemper 1961 42 50 10
Lafayette 13119 158 202 57
Lamar 15140 142 66 12
Lauderdale 16599 326 499 108
Lawrence 3096 45 28 2
Leake 5477 93 103 17
Lee 23908 255 225 43
Leflore 6891 145 260 56
Lincoln 7045 142 210 41
Lowndes 15285 207 306 69
Madison 21534 290 416 72
Marion 6168 123 171 24
Marshall 8707 151 69 17
Monroe 9506 187 192 55
Montgomery 2686 61 82 12
Neshoba 9191 211 232 61
Newton 5061 86 89 15
Noxubee 2479 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9390 143 272 40
Panola 9319 142 103 15
Pearl River 13069 248 241 42
Perry 2693 57 41 9
Pike 7961 161 178 44
Pontotoc 8911 118 88 13
Prentiss 7099 89 101 15
Quitman 1430 28 0 0
Rankin 31866 423 503 69
Scott 6052 101 119 19
Sharkey 829 21 45 8
Simpson 6069 123 171 20
Smith 3552 57 79 8
Stone 4719 67 100 14
Sunflower 5373 111 130 21
Tallahatchie 2854 54 50 7
Tate 6308 127 80 19
Tippah 6199 90 120 14
Tishomingo 5277 99 103 28
Tunica 2278 41 20 3
Union 8401 105 133 23
Walthall 3043 70 69 14
Warren 9204 184 175 38
Washington 9230 171 213 41
Wayne 5071 73 83 13
Webster 2732 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1689 41 25 6
Winston 4371 96 135 39
Yalobusha 3567 50 84 22
Yazoo 7335 95 152 20
Total 699,002 10,755 11,999 2,121

More News

Authorities: Alabama teen shot, killed husband of former Miss Mississippi in front of their 2-year-old child

Sean Payton resigns as coach of New Orleans Saints

Mississippi woman arrested, accused of scamming Alabama business out of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 scheme

Officials looking for Mississippi man who went missing after vehicle wreck nearly a week ago

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article