Officials looking for Mississippi man who went missing after vehicle wreck nearly a week ago

Published 6:05 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

North Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after a wreck nearly a week ago.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 37-year-old Dustin Haislip.
Dustin’s vehicle was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19th, at Baker Road and Moore Road in Lake Cormorant.
Family members believe Haislip was involved in a one-car wreck and wandered from the scene where his car collided with a tree.
He was reportedly last seen walking near Starlanding and Baldwin a short time later.
Dustin’s description: white male, blonde hair, 5’6”, 125 lbs, last seen wearing a tan Carthartt coat, work boots, & a hat.
The DCSD Search & Rescue Division along with DeSoto Co. EMA & Memphis PD’s bloodhound have been conducting ground, water, & air searches in the area.
The family is concerned for his well-being, so if you have seen Dustin Haislip or know of his whereabouts, please call the DCSD at (662)469-8027.

